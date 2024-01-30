An Aldie man is accused of dealing a substantial amount of fentanyl in Loudoun County.

On Jan. 26, authorities arrested Austin Paul Shin at his home and seized approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills, according to Thomas A. Julia, the lead spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. A single fentanyl pill typically has a street value of between $10 and $20 in Virginia. Also seized were a handgun and ammunition, $6,000 in cash and about 10 pounds of marijuana.

“I am committed to ending the distribution of fentanyl in Loudoun County, and this is an important arrest in our ongoing war to hold distributors of this lethal drug accountable,” Loudoun Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a news release.

