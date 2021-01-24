(ISIS video)

Syria Camp Housing ISIS Fighter Families Hit by Wave of Murders

A camp in Syria housing families of Islamic State militant group fighters has experienced a wave of murders within a little over two weeks, the United Nations said Thursday, while expressing “serious concern” at the camp’s “deteriorating security conditions.”

Located in the northeastern Al-Hasakah governorate, Al-Hol is Syria’s largest refugee and displacement camp, counting nearly 62,000 residents. According to the U.N., women and children make up for more than 80 percent of Al-Hol’s population.

Read more at Newsweek

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X
X