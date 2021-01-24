Syria Camp Housing ISIS Fighter Families Hit by Wave of Murders

A camp in Syria housing families of Islamic State militant group fighters has experienced a wave of murders within a little over two weeks, the United Nations said Thursday, while expressing “serious concern” at the camp’s “deteriorating security conditions.”

Located in the northeastern Al-Hasakah governorate, Al-Hol is Syria’s largest refugee and displacement camp, counting nearly 62,000 residents. According to the U.N., women and children make up for more than 80 percent of Al-Hol’s population.

