Kurdish-led authorities released hundreds of ISIL (ISIS) fighters imprisoned in northern Syria as part of a general amnesty in the region controlled by a United States-backed militia.

Amina Omar, the head of the Syrian Democratic Council, told reporters at a news conference in the town of Qamishli that ISIL members who were released have “no blood on their hands” and have all repented joining ISIL at some point.

“They are people who can be reformed,” Omar said shortly before the men were freed.

