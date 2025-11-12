Syria to Join U.S.-Led Coalition to Defeat Islamic State Group After Trump Meeting

Syria will join the international coalition to combat the Islamic State group, marking a shift in US foreign policy in the Middle East, a senior Trump administration official has confirmed.

The announcement came as President Donald Trump met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House – the first such visit from a Syrian leader in the country’s history.

In an interview with Special Report on Fox News, al-Sharaa said the visit was part of a “new era” in which the country would co-operate with the US.

