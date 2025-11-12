spot_img
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Syria to Join U.S.-Led Coalition to Defeat Islamic State Group After Trump Meeting

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 12, 2025

Syria will join the international coalition to combat the Islamic State group, marking a shift in US foreign policy in the Middle East, a senior Trump administration official has confirmed.

The announcement came as President Donald Trump met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House – the first such visit from a Syrian leader in the country’s history.

In an interview with Special Report on Fox News, al-Sharaa said the visit was part of a “new era” in which the country would co-operate with the US.

Read the rest of the story at BBC.

