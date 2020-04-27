Taliban Lauds Mullah Omar for Defending Osama bin Laden After 9/11

As the U.S. is relying on the Taliban to keep Afghanistan from being a haven for terrorists in the wake of an agreement between the two parties, the Taliban lauds Mullah Omar’s defense of Osama bin Laden after Al Qaeda’s attack on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Taliban praises Omar’s “historical statement” in a eulogy marking the seventh anniversary of his death. The statement, titled “A legendary leader, the Omar of our time,” was published on April 23 on the Taliban’s official website, Voice of Jihad.

“When the Americans invaded Afghanistan in 2001, the leader of the faithful Mullah Muhammad Omar Mujahid (may Allah have mercy on him) made this historical statement which still reverberate across the globe due to its truthfulness,” the Taliban notes.

Read more at Long War Journal

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)