Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program Application Submission Deadline Extended to June 17

This notice extends the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program application submission deadline from May 29, 2020 to June 17, 2020. This extension is granted given potential disruptions to applicants’ normal operations as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. This extension applies to the FY 2020 TVTP NOFO released on March 30, 2020 (funding opportunity DHS-20-TTP-132-00-01).

DHS/FEMA will accept FY 2020 TVTP applications until June 17, 2020 at 5pm Eastern. DHS/FEMA will not review applications that are received after the deadline or consider them for funding. DHS/FEMA may, however, extend the application deadline on request for an applicant who can demonstrate that good cause exists to justify extending the deadline. Good cause for an extension may include technical problems outside of the applicant’s control that prevents application submission by the deadline, or other exigent or emergency circumstances.

Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to the DHS Office for Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention at TerrorismPrevention@hq.dhs.gov or the FEMA Centralized Scheduling and Information Desk (CSID) at askcsid@fema.dhs.gov or (800) 368-6498, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET.

Additional Information:

Prevention capabilities allowable under this program are separate and distinct from counterterrorism, intelligence, and surveillance activities by any local, state, or federal agencies and offices with explicit legal authority to conduct such activities. Preventing targeted violence and terrorism involves locally-based training, engagement, education, social services, mental and public health services, and alternative messaging to communities on a voluntary basis. DHS is prohibited from collecting or using personally identifiable information (PII) of individuals who participate in prevention activities of its grantees.

DHS will hold two additional webinars for interested applicants:

Please register for OTVTP Grants Webinar on Tuesday May 19, 2020 3:00 PM EDT at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3173395473806765071

Please register for OTVTP Grants Webinar on Thursday May 21, 2020 1:00 PM EDT at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3069775299025864463

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

