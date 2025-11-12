spot_img
39.1 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
CounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Teenager Charged With Terrorism Offence After Allegedly Planning to Travel to Syria to Join Islamic State

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 12, 2025
Metropolitan Police photo

An 18-year-old man has been charged with a terrorism offence following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

Chafik Aziz (17.05.2007) of Wallington, Sutton was charged on 11 November with an offence contrary to section 5 (1)(a) of the Terrorism Act (TAC), 2006:

  • between 1 July, 2025 and 5 November, 2025 with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to his intention, namely attempted to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man on Tuesday, 4 November at Gatwick airport. He was initially arrested on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation and detained in police custody under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE), 1984. However, he was re-arrested and detained the following day under section 41, TACT, 2000. On Thursday, 6 November, officers obtained a warrant of further detention at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which meant the 18-year-old could be kept in police custody until 11 November.

After carrying out further enquiries and following liaison with the Crown Prosecution Service, the above charges were authorised against Aziz on 11 November. He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 12 November.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Pentagon Details New Cyber Force Generation Model to Enhance USCYBERCOM’s Operational Effectiveness

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES