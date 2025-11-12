Teenager Charged With Terrorism Offence After Allegedly Planning to Travel to Syria to Join Islamic State

An 18-year-old man has been charged with a terrorism offence following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

Chafik Aziz (17.05.2007) of Wallington, Sutton was charged on 11 November with an offence contrary to section 5 (1)(a) of the Terrorism Act (TAC), 2006:

between 1 July, 2025 and 5 November, 2025 with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to his intention, namely attempted to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man on Tuesday, 4 November at Gatwick airport. He was initially arrested on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation and detained in police custody under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE), 1984. However, he was re-arrested and detained the following day under section 41, TACT, 2000. On Thursday, 6 November, officers obtained a warrant of further detention at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which meant the 18-year-old could be kept in police custody until 11 November.

After carrying out further enquiries and following liaison with the Crown Prosecution Service, the above charges were authorised against Aziz on 11 November. He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 12 November.

