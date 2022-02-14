25.4 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Teens Arrested After Bomb Threats at D.C. High Schools; More Threats Reported

News of the arrests came as the region’s schools endured another wave of threats Thursday, with at least five schools targeted in the District.

By Homeland Security Today

D.C. police said two teenagers were arrested after bomb threats at several schools in the District on Wednesday forced the evacuations of hundreds of students and staffers from buildings across the city.

News of the arrests came as the region’s schools endured another wave of threats Thursday, with at least five schools targeted in the District.

D.C. police said Thursday they arrested two 16-year-old males in connection with the incidents on Wednesday. A teen from Southeast Washington was charged with calling in bomb threats at several high schools, police said, and a youth from Northwest was charged with a threat made to Kipp DC College Preparatory.

Read more at the Washington Post

Previous articleIslamic State’s Quest for Legitimacy Through Contradictory Messaging
Next articleStephen Deitz Named as EVP and General Manager of ManTech’s Federal Civilian Sector
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.