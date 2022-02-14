D.C. police said Thursday they arrested two 16-year-old males in connection with the incidents on Wednesday. A teen from Southeast Washington was charged with calling in bomb threats at several high schools, police said, and a youth from Northwest was charged with a threat made to Kipp DC College Preparatory.
Teens Arrested After Bomb Threats at D.C. High Schools; More Threats Reported
News of the arrests came as the region’s schools endured another wave of threats Thursday, with at least five schools targeted in the District.