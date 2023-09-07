Terror Suspect Escapes U.K. Prison, Ports on High Alert

Police in the U.K. have issued an urgent appeal to the public to help trace a 21-year-old man who has escaped from prison. Daniel Abed Khalife was reported to police after escaping from HMP Wandsworth yesterday (September 7).

Khalife was on remand at HMP Wandsworth, awaiting trial in relation to terrorism and Official Secrets Act offenses. From initial enquiries by the Metropolitan Police, it is believed he escaped from the prison at approximately 07:50hrs.

Khalife was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white checkered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots. He is of slim build, has short brown hair and is around 6ft 2ins tall.

A former soldier with the British Army, Khalife is facing two charges of breaching the Official Secrets Act and one of planting a fake bomb at an RAF base in Stafford. British newspaper The Telegraph reports that Khalife is suspected of spying for Iran.

The Metropolitan Police says Khalife has links to the Kingston area of southwest London. It is believed he most likely remains in the London area at this time, although he may have traveled further afield.

Delays have been witnessed at airports and other exit points from the U.K. as additional checks are implemented. A major coastbound highway has been closed as a result of enhanced port security measures.

If seen, the public are advised not to approach Khalife and to call 999 immediately, quoting reference CAD 1631/06SEP23.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information that might assist with locating Khalife – even if it doesn’t relate to a live sighting.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible. However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

