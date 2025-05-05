At an interagency press event flanked by a large display of seized weapons, senior area leadership from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona announced significant achievement in the interdiction of weapons and ammunition, investigation and prosecution of weapons traffickers.

“Our frontline CBP officers and agents continue to serve as the tip of the spear and their dedicated efforts through a series of operations such as Desert Lightning contributed to the successful interdiction of a substantial amount of weapons and ammunition this year,” said CBP Director, Field Operations Guadalupe Ramirez, Tucson Field Office. “The designation of the major Mexico drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations will ensure long, terrorism-enhanced sentences for those arrested and convicted pursuant to these interdiction efforts.”

“Weapon smuggling is not just a serious crime— it fuels violence on both sides of the border and severely undermines our nations laws,” said Deputy Special Agent in Charge for HSI Arizona Ray Rede. “Only through close coordination with partnered law enforcement agencies sharing intelligence, can we all work together to dismantle the networks behind weapons trafficking to keep our communities safe.”

“The partnerships witnessed today show that we are unified to end firearms trafficking and the growing threat posed by Transnational Criminal Organizations,” said ATF Special Agent Charge Brendan Iber, Phoenix Field Division. “Stolen and straw purchased firearms pose a substantial threat to public safety and law enforcement. ATF will continue to track down firearms traffickers and hold them accountable.”

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office stands ready to support our law enforcement partners and prosecute weapons trafficking cases, especially those that support Foreign Terrorist Organizations engaged in violent activity throughout Mexico and other countries,” said United States Attorney Timothy Courchaine, District of Arizona. “These efforts are already underway. Our goal is to stop this illegal activity and dismantle the organizations that the trafficking supports.”

Firearm seizures, along with other notable enforcement actions, investigations and prosecutions were announced at a press event held in Nogales, Ariz. with Director, Field Operations Guadalupe Ramirez, Tucson Field Office, HSI Deputy Special Agent in Charge Ray Rede, SAC Arizona, ATF Special Agent in Charge Brendan Iber, Phoenix Field Division, U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona Timothy Courchaine as they flanked a table of seized weapons, grenades and ammunition.

CBP realized these enforcement successes by conducting a series of outbound operations targeting southbound vehicular, pedestrian and commercial traffic at land border ports along the Southwest Border utilizing not only the skills and experience of CBP officers but technology, to include currency sniffing canines and nonintrusive imaging system technology. CBP officers also enlisted the support of Border Patrol agents and state and local law enforcement officers to serve as a force multiplier to augment these operations.

Such examinations have successfully stopped child abduction, interdicted criminals fleeing prosecution, interdicted illegal contraband such as controlled substances, precursor drugs, and arms, and uncovered myriad other violations involving currency reporting requirements, stolen vehicles, trade, and immigration.

CBP in collaboration with the with our federal and international partners during these outbound enforcement operations identified new targets and trafficking trends, concealment methods, and encouraged robust information and intelligence sharing to drive both U.S. and Mexican enforcement operations on the SWB.

In addition, this cadre representing the agencies who interdict, investigate and prosecute outbound weapons smuggling attempts emphasized that the consequences for such smuggling activity have been greatly enhanced due to a recent designation by President Trump of major cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. These enhancements will result in lengthier prison sentences for those convicted of these crimes.

On Jan. 20, President Donald J. Trump issued Executive Order 14157, entitled Designating Cartels and Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Foreign Terrorists under the laws of the U.S., including the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 USC 1101 et seq. and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, 50 USC 1701 et seq under which certain international cartels will be designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

On Feb. 20, the U.S. Department of State announced the designation of Tren de Aragua, Mara Salvatrucha, Cártel de Sinaloa, Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Cártel del Noreste, La Nueva Familia Michoacana, Cártel de Golfo, and Cárteles Unidos as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

The original announcement can be found here.