75.1 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Counterterrorism

Terrorism Threats on the Rise 3 Years After Afghanistan Exit

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jasmine L. Flowers/2nd IBCT UPAR)

Threats from terrorist groups such as ISIS are again surging across the globe three years after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, an exit that marked a new phase in the war on terrorism.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks this year across the world, from Turkey to Iran and Russia. ISIS-affiliated actors also carried out a stabbing attack in Germany this month and threatened a Taylor Swift concert in Austria.

The renewed ISIS threat, along with the proliferation of terrorist groups across the Middle East, Central Asia and African Sahel regions, underscores how the U.S. and its allies are struggling to combat these groups in an era that is also marked by threats from state actors, including Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill.

Previous article
U.S., Iraq Team Up to Kill 15 ISIS Operatives in Early Morning Raid, U.S. Military Says
Next article
U.S. Captures ISIS Leader in Syria
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals