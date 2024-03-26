49.4 F
Counterterrorism

Terrorist Attack in Russia Exposes Vulnerabilities of Putin’s Regime

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a teleconference on During a meeting on development of air transport and aircraft manufacturing on March 31, 2022. (Kremlin photo)

When Vladimir Putin finally spoke about the worst terrorist attack to hit Russia in 20 years, he swept over the glaring failure of his security state to prevent the assault, which left at least 137 dead, despite a clear warning from the United States on March 7 that a strike on a concert hall could be imminent.

He also made no reference to the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the attack at the Crocus City concert hall on Friday and which Putin denounced repeatedly as an enemy throughout Russia’s long military intervention in Syria. In 2017, Putin declared victory over the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

Putin instead used his five-minute televised address on Saturday to emphasize that the four direct perpetrators were “moving toward Ukraine” when they were detained and that “a window was prepared for them from the Ukrainian side to cross the state border.” He did not directly accuse Ukraine, which has denied any involvement, but a reference to “Nazis” — his usual label for the Ukrainian government — made clear that he was blaming Kyiv.

Read the rest of the story at The Washington Post, here.

