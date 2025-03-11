40.3 F
‘Terrorists May Attack With No Warning’: U.S. Issues Advisory Cautioning Against Travel To Pakistan

The advisory also cautioned US citizens against travel to the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to increased level of security threats

The floodlit border zone between Pakistan and India seen from outer space. (Photo: By NASA's Earth Observatory - India-Pakistan Borderlands at Night, CC BY 2.0 via Wikipedia)

The United States issued an advisory, warning its citizens against travel to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to “terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.”

The advisory also cautioned Americans against travel to the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to increased level of security threats.

The travel advisory, reissued on Sunday, states that people should “reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict”.

Read the rest of the story at News 18.

