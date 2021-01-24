Texas Man Charged in Capitol Riot Made Online Threat to ‘Assassinate’ AOC

A man from Texas whom federal officials have charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol allegedly made online threats against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a U.S. Capitol police officer.

Last week, Garrett Miller joined the growing list of people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the nation’s capitol. He was taken into custody on Wednesday and made his first court appearance on Friday.

The FBI said in Miller’s criminal complaint that the Dallas area man posted repeatedly to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to not only admit his participation in the riot, but share footage of himself inside the building.

