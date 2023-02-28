Texas Man Who Threw Lit Object at Police Sentenced for Assaulting Officers at Capitol on Jan. 6

A Texas man was sentenced today in the District of Columbia for assaulting law enforcement officers and other charges related to his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

David Lee Judd, 36, of Carrollton, Texas, was sentenced today to 32 months in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, both felonies. Judd was found guilty on August 23, 2022, following a stipulated trial. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered 24 months of supervised release and a fine of $5691.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Judd was part of a group of people who illegally entered the Capitol grounds after earlier attending a rally at the Ellipse. They joined in the violence that occurred in the tunnel area of the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace. From approximately 2:40 p.m., law enforcement officers maintained a line at the second set of glass doors inside the tunnel leading from the inaugural platform to the entrance to the Capitol. These officers fought a group of rioters — including the defendant — inside the tunnel, protecting the doors, until approximately 3:19 p.m. when they cleared them from the tunnel. Clashes continued throughout the afternoon.

Judd also joined the crowd at the West Front of the Capitol Grounds. By approximately 2:43 p.m., he was in the group on the Lower West Terrace. Less than 15 minutes later, Judd was at the mouth of the tunnel, waving other rioters into the tunnel. He participated in the heave-ho against the police line. Judd then stood directly outside the tunnel, receiving police riot shields from rioters inside the tunnel and passing them back to other rioters. Judd entered the tunnel at 3:07 p.m. and lit an object that appeared to be a firecracker. He threw it at the police line, where officers were fighting with other rioters to keep them out of the building. Later, after law enforcement officers cleared the tunnel, Judd joined in an attempt to push against a newly established police line.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the Eastern District of Texas, and the Eastern District of Virginia.

The cases were investigated by the FBI’s Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Washington Field Offices, which identified Judd as #137, on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Richmond Field Office, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 25 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 985 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including approximately 319 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Read more at the Justice Department