Counterterrorism

The Battle Over Iran’s Terror Financing

While the war in Gaza makes the headlines, Europe and the U.S. are worried about Hezbollah’s illicit financing.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

It’s the Middle East’s quiet war.  How can you cut Hezbollah off from its lifeblood — Iranian petrodollars?

While the world’s attention has been focused on Gaza and the intensifying skirmishes farther north between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which diplomats fear could trigger a broader war, a battle over Iranian terror financing has been smoldering behind the scenes.

The dispute — pitting several Arab countries against Europe and the U.S. — could have profound implications for the region’s security and is poised to come to a head in the coming weeks as global money laundering authorities decide whether to come down hard on Lebanon or give it a pass.

Read the rest of the story at POLITICO.

