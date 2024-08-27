The Battle Over Iran’s Terror Financing

It’s the Middle East’s quiet war. How can you cut Hezbollah off from its lifeblood — Iranian petrodollars?

While the world’s attention has been focused on Gaza and the intensifying skirmishes farther north between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which diplomats fear could trigger a broader war, a battle over Iranian terror financing has been smoldering behind the scenes.

The dispute — pitting several Arab countries against Europe and the U.S. — could have profound implications for the region’s security and is poised to come to a head in the coming weeks as global money laundering authorities decide whether to come down hard on Lebanon or give it a pass.

