49.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 24, 2025
CounterterrorismFederal GovernmentHuman Trafficking

The Diplomatic Security Service is Being Targeted for Firings

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Diplomatic Security Service (DSS)

The Trump administration has embarked on a bold and controversial plan to streamline and downsize the federal government, in part by eliminating newer federal employee positions. In his executive order from Feb. 11, he lays out the parameters of the review and downsizing by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) but has clear exclusions for military personnel as well as “any position they deem necessary to meet national security, homeland security, or public safety responsibilities” or other necessary exemptions.

Despite those clear exceptions, it seems at least one department has not excepted its law enforcement personnel, the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS).

DSS personnel are the proverbial “tip of the spear” when it comes to international diplomacy and emergency response. This very small agency, established in 1985 in response to a number of terrorist attacks and threats around the world including the deadly 1983 bombings of the U.S. embassy and Marine barracks in Beirut, operates in every corner of the globe. It has been responsible for helping evacuate U.S. personnel in Kabul as well as helping locate and identify Americans held hostage by Hamas.

Read the rest of the story at abc News.

Previous article
Why America Needs Its Own Salt Typhoon
Next article
Changes to GSA Federal Acquisition & Procurement Practices on Hold
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals