The Growth and Internationalization of Islamic State Khurasan Province’s Media Operations

Since its nascency in 2014/2015 Afghanistan, the Islamic State Khurasan Province (ISKP) has worked to develop a robust and dynamic propaganda apparatus, thriving within a rapidly evolving South Asian media ecosystem of official and pro-Islamic State groups. ISKP has combined their insurgent operations with an intense media warfare campaign targeting its designated enemies.

ISKP’s propaganda output has increased, the productions have improved in quality, and their strategy has become more sophisticated. The group has also markedly expanded its reach and ability to communicate its messaging to targeted ethnic and linguistic groups. ISKP has historically put out content in Arabic, Pashto, and Dari; however, more recently, the branch has produced propaganda in an expanded number of languages such as Urdu, Uzbek, Tajik, and English.

