The Human Cost of Countering Violent Extremism With Youth

Practitioners working in countering violent extremism (CVE) are regularly exposed to distressing content such as violent imagery and extremist ideologies. However, the emotional toll on these workers – particularly those focused on youth – has largely been overlooked in the literature, according to a recent article. Sarah Stevenson, a clinical psychologist, and Dr. Steve Barracosa, lead consultant for an Australian youth extremism consultancy firm, highlight in their recent analysis the psychological impact this work has on practitioners, especially those working with at-risk and radicalized youth.

While risk assessment and case management are central to effective CVE, the emotional labor involved in this work, especially when dealing with vulnerable youth, can lead to vicarious trauma, burnout, and secondary traumatic stress. This is particularly true given the increasingly complex nature of youth radicalization, which often blends personal grievances with extremist rhetoric.

Stevenson and Barracosa argue that working with youth requires specialized training and knowledge of adolescent development and youth-specific vulnerabilities. Generic CVE models, often adult-centric, are ineffective when applied to youth. The evolving nature of youth CVE work demands targeted approaches that take into account neurobiological factors and life-course dynamics.

The authors stress in their article that supervision and support structures for practitioners are ethical imperatives. Effective supervision, including reflective practice, helps reduce stress, burnout, and role conflict while fostering emotional resilience. They highlight the seven-eyed supervision model as a framework for addressing emotional and ethical challenges when working with ideologically complex youth.

In a global CVE landscape, Stevenson and Barracosa emphasize the value of international collaboration in providing support for practitioners. They also stress that well-supported practitioners are essential for effective youth CVE interventions, which play a vital role in preventing radicalization and protecting future generations.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)