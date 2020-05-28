The National Child Protection Task Force 2020 Virtual Conference

NCPTF and 4th Judicial District of Arkansas Prosecutor’s Office are excited to bring together technical experts with current and former law enforcement to provide FREE essential, multidisciplinary training for child trafficking investigators.

ONE WEEK. ONE MISSION.

These free resources, lectures and discussions are open to law enforcement and prosecution officials with the hope that attendees can create multi-jurisdictional, multidisciplinary alliances that extend beyond the conference to form an interconnected web across the country. We have found, for example, that an effective team includes:

a prosecuting attorney/DA for operational and legal strategies

investigator/analyst focused on CDR/3rd Party/legal returns

investigator/analyst focused on Open Source Intelligence (OSINT)

Our agenda for the week of June 22 – 26, 2020 includes sessions on how to:

identify and legally request records,

map and analyze records,

how to conduct location-based investigations with no suspects,

how to track cryptocurrency,

and leverage OSINT tools and skills

ABOUT THE EVENT

The National Child Protection Task Force, a registered 501c3, was founded to provide access to investigative expertise and resources that are unavailable or under-funded in most law enforcement organizations. The members of our Task Force volunteer their time to any agency — small or large, international or local — on important, time-sensitive cases involving not only human trafficking, child exploitation, and missing persons cases, but also property, homicide, drugs, and terrorism cases.

Our 2020 Conference topics include legal strategy, geolocation and images tracking, OSINT training, dark web training, cryptocurrency, crowdsourced investigations and social engineering. As well as discussion panels and live challenges to test knowledge. The full schedule, list of speakers and instructions for programs will be sent via email.

This conference counts towards CLE and Law Enforcement Training hours. Please message us to fill out and confirm participation.

CURRENT SPEAKERS

Glenn Devitt, Founder and Managing Director of Delitor Intellegence Gathering

Sy Ray, CEO and Co-Founder of ZetX Law Enforcement Training

Chris Kirsch, Social engineer, OSINT trainer and Marketing Analytics

Carlos Gonzales, Independent Engineering Consultant and Researcher

Jason Lancaster, Head of Investigations at SpyCloud

Markus Mobius, Principal Researcher at Microsoft

Jay Donaldson & JD Parker, Louisiana State Police

Matthew Hatcher, NCIS OSINT Intellegence

Cody Mitchell, Chairman

Joe Grey, OSINT Trainer and Social Engineer

Justin Seitz, President of Dark River Systems

Amanda Towler, VP and R&D project manager at Hyperion Gray

