Counterterrorism

The Plot to Attack Taylor Swift’s Vienna Shows Was Intended to Kill Thousands, a CIA Official Says

Wembley Stadium, Wembley, London, HA9 , United Kingdom, August 17, 2024, Wembley Stadium hosts an event as part of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium, Wembley in Brent District, Greater London Borough, London, United Kingdom. Many British fans stand on the Spanish Steps, a popular London photo spot for Taylor Swift fans.
The suspects in the foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna earlier this month sought to kill “tens of thousands” of fans before the CIA discovered intelligence that disrupted the planning and led to arrests, the agency’s deputy director said.

The CIA notified Austrian authorities of the scheme, which allegedly included links to the Islamic State group. The intelligence and subsequent arrests ultimately led to the cancellation of three sold-out Eras Tour showsdevastating fans who had traveled across the globe to see Swift in concert.

CIA Deputy Director David Cohen addressed the failed plot during the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit, held this week in Maryland.

