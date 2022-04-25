64.4 F
The Protocols of Antisemitism: Cross Ideological Fixation on ‘Jewish Power’

The journeys that extremists and terrorists take, both physically and digitally, are often unique and deeply instructive in explaining their final target selection.

By Homeland Security Today

“They let James Foley die, they let him die and they didn’t release her but guess what? Maybe they’ll have compassion for f**king Jews.” So said Faisal Akram whilst standing in a synagogue in Texas holding four Jewish community members hostage. The dramatic phone call, published by the Jewish Chronicle, between Akram and his brother, gives more information about his extremism, radicalisation and antisemitism than Akram had probably intended.

The journeys that extremists and terrorists take, both physically and digitally, are often unique and deeply instructive in explaining their final target selection. The 4,600-mile journey from Blackburn to Colleyville, Texas on its own raises some questions for intelligence and law enforcement agencies across the world. However, the digital journey that took Akram to a point where he thought it was rational to target the “f**king jews” raises a lot more question for us as a Jewish community and as a wider society.

Read more at the Global Network on Extremism & Technology

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

