‘The Somali Government’s Attention Is Not Focused on Defeating al Shabaab’

The huge resources deployed to prop up Somalia’s central government are not being used where they are most needed in the fight against al Shabaab, says Horn of Africa expert Matthew Bryden, a day after Somalia’s deadliest attack in two years.

A massive car bomb exploded in a busy area of Mogadishu on Saturday, leaving at least 79 people dead and scores injured, with officials warning that the toll could rise further.

At least 16 of those killed were students from a local university, who had been travelling on a bus when the car bomb detonated at a busy intersection southwest of the Somali capital.

