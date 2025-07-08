Terrorist groups are winning the war of words and the consequences have gone global. Experts convened by Homeland Security Today warn against this weaponization of narratives and its ability to recruit, radicalize, and manipulate audiences worldwide. The recent 2025 Counterterrorism Summit highlighted an urgent need for coordinated counter-narrative strategies to disrupt their influence.

This is Narrative Warfare

The fundamental challenge facing counterterrorism efforts today isn’t disinformation itself—it’s influence. Dr. Ajit Maan, Founder and CEO of Narrative Strategies, and Professor of Practice for Arizona State University’s School of Politics and Global Studies, framed this messaging with a key distinction: “Disinformation is not the national security threat; the threat is influence. Disinformation or information – whether true or false, raw data, facts – are not inherently influential until they’re narrated. It’s the narrative that imparts the meaning.”

American adversaries, great or small, are manufacturing, manipulating and orchestrating the way information is being processed. As Dr. Maan pointed out, girls from Western European countries leave their homes in the middle of the night and buy plane tickets to Syria to marry ISIS fighters. How do they do that without any physical provocation, no gun to the head?

Dr. Maan conveyed that terrorist groups do not merely tell stories, but they strategically embed their propaganda into deep cultural crevices and identity frameworks. Rather than introducing entirely new ideas and advertising campaigns, terrorist recruiters guide individuals to interpret events through identity-based lenses, which has these individuals already prepped for radicalization.

In essence, it can be broken down into four parts: A story; told by a trusted source or narrator; given meaning; with which the target identifies or, better yet, sees their preferred identity. That is the influence, the threat.

“We think of ourselves as in information warfare, and we are actually in narrative warfare.” Dr. Maan stated. This is where the policy recommendations have to begin if progress is to be made.

Inside the Minds of Former ISIS Fighters

Dr. Suha Hassen, Minerva Peace and Security Scholar at the United States Institute of Peace, conducted groundbreaking research through face-to-face interviews with 80 former ISIS fighters in Iraqi prisons. Her work, conducted under extremely dangerous conditions over six months, revealed how terrorist groups manipulate time and memory to trap recruits in what she terms the Body Trap and Temporal Manipulation (BTTM) Model.

The perception they come to believe is that life is temporary and death is glorified. These recruits see themselves as trapped in their physical bodies in what Dr. Hassen calls the body trap. ISIS recruiters also use religious and historical narratives to reshape how individuals process their memories and understand their identity. This temporal manipulation offers these men a different reality, where they believed they would “reclaim our dignity and rise again … to be a true warrior of Allah.”

While personal grievances and identity crises often drive individuals toward radicalization, this theme of glorifying death and embedding religious meaning into jihad is not just a military fight. It highlights the urgent need for more dynamic counter-narrative efforts. She asserted that governments should avoid relying solely on content suppression, as this often pushes extremist messaging underground and makes it more difficult to detect, but should instead focus on engaging civil society and empowering local actors to build culturally resonant counter-narratives.

“Without authentic, credible voices challenging these narratives, terrorist propaganda fills the void,” Dr. Hassen warned.

Innocents Under Attack

As terrorist organizations evolve their messaging techniques, Dr. Howard Gambrill Clark, Associate Professor at National Defense University’s College of Information and Cyberspace and President at Narrative Strategies, identified a particularly powerful recruitment narrative that transcends specific groups and conflicts: “our innocents under attack.” This seemingly defensive message appears across ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and other extremist organizations because it:

Frames any government action as evidence of persecution;

Wraps extremist calls in language of protection and defense;

Exploits themes of humiliation and dishonor;

Embeds easily in local, historical and cultural storytelling; and

Provides clear, simple messaging that spreads virally.

This narrative succeeds because it offers meaning and purpose to those facing identity crises, while positioning violence as a defensive necessity rather than aggressive action.

The Future of Extremist Propaganda

The digital spread of narrative warfare as terrorist organizations adapt to technological advances is an additional hurdle highlighted by Dr. Clark. Groups now harness artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes to amplify their propaganda.

“Terrorist groups are using AI, deepfakes, and hyper-realistic media to create emotionally charged, highly persuasive content that accelerates radicalization online,” he explained. This next-generation bypasses rational analysis and appeals directly to emotion, making it exponentially more challenging to counter using current methods.

Clark’s research suggests that despite technological advances, the most effective terrorist recruitment still relies heavily on local, culturally specific messaging. Current AI and large language models struggle to replicate the nuanced dialects, colloquialisms, and cultural references that make extremist messaging locally resonant.

However, Dr. Clark concluded, “Future counterterrorism strategies must treat the narrative space as core terrain, not an afterthought.” Without this recognition, extremist groups will continue to exploit structural, emotional, and technological advantages in the battle for minds.

Narrative-Centric Counterterrorism

Based on their research, these experts emphasized that the narrative space is now a central battleground in global counterterrorism where traditional approaches offer weak defense. As extremists deploy sophisticated propaganda from AI-generated deepfakes to culturally resonant storytelling, the risk of mass radicalization grows in both virtual and physical domains. The discussion reinforced a new plan: national and international counterterrorism initiatives must deploy narrative disruption as a core element for their framework.

The challenge is not only technical, but conceptual. To a degree, the war on terror is an ideological war that has evolved innovatively and must be fought accordingly. Dismantling terrorist narratives requires more than content moderation or information operations; it demands deeper narrative literacy across government, law enforcement, and civil society actors.

Utilizing adaptive counter-narratives calls for interdisciplinary collaboration, sustained partnerships with local communities, and new investments in understanding how extremist narratives evolve. The fight against terrorism is no longer confined to the physical battlefield, as winning the narrative war will be just as critical to ensuring long-term security and resilience.

A paradigm shift in how counterterrorism engages with the narrative space will be necessary. As Dr. Hassen’s research emphasized, governments must move beyond content takedowns and invest in building authentic partnerships with community actors rather than imposed externally. Dr. Clark recommended a “reconnaissance by force” approach to counter-narrative programs, meaning:

Supporting local, grassroots counter-extremism programs with no visible U.S. footprint.

Rapidly scaling successful programs while abandoning ineffective ones.

Measuring success by how much extremist time and resources are diverted to responding to counter-narratives.

Focusing on programs that cost little money and do no harm.

The research reveals that terrorist propaganda has likely already supersaturated the global information environment. Anyone seeking inspiration to join extremist groups can easily find it through mainstream media coverage, academic analysis, or simple internet searches. This reality demands a complete paradigm shift in how counterterrorism approaches the information space. Winning the narrative war will be just as critical as physical security measures for ensuring long-term counterterrorism success.