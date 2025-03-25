52.8 F
The Terrorist Screening Center Changes Name to the Threat Screening Center, FBI Says

FBI headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center (TSC) has been renamed the Threat Screening Center to reflect an expanded mission according to a press release. For more than 20 years, the Terrorist Screening Center has been the U.S. government’s lead terrorist watchlisting entity. As national security threats continue to evolve, the TSC has expanded beyond terrorism watchlisting and screening to address other national security threats, like transnational organized crime (TOC).

With the recent designation of eight drug cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs), the TSC is well positioned to significantly increase its available identity information on transnational organized crime actors. To reflect this broader mission and increased focus on watchlisting FTO-designated TOC members, the TSC has changed its name to the Threat Screening Center.

“Border security is essential to protecting our country and providing safer communities for our citizens,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “We’re expanding the watchlist to include cartel and gang members from newly designated foreign terrorist organizations. This change will assist our law enforcement and Intelligence Community partners as we all work together toward the goal of crushing violent crime within our borders.”

“With expanding and growing threats, we are reflecting that in our name,” added TSC Director Michael Glasheen. “Transnational organized crime watchlisting plays an important role in U.S. security interests while we continue to prevent terrorist attacks. The name change is a signal to the American people that the TSC is a powerful tool that can be used to fight all national security threats.”

