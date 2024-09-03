75.1 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Counterterrorism

The U.S. Army is Still Fighting Several Forgotten Wars in the Middle East

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(DoD)

It’s surprising how little attention we pay to the fact that the United States is still heavily involved in conflicts in Syria and Iraq. Even though the headlines have mostly moved on, there are still about 900 US troops stationed in Syria and another 2,500 in Iraq, carrying out a mission that seems increasingly unending.

These soldiers are spread across vast swathes of the region from the Al-Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria to Al-Asad airbase in Iraq’s Anbar province. They regularly face attacks from Iran-backed militias, and these incidents have become almost routine.

During his tenure, President Donald Trump made significant efforts to withdraw US forces from the region, yet his ambitions were stymied by ongoing security concerns, leaving many troops still on the ground as of 2024.

Read the rest of the story at The Telegraph.

Previous article
U.S. Captures ISIS Leader in Syria
Next article
Pentagon Condemns Attacks in Balochistan
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals