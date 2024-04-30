68.6 F
Counterterrorism

The U.S. Military Is Withdrawing From Niger

Although it’s the military’s largest presence in the Sahel, the loss is more symbolic than substantive.

Nigerien soldiers practice vehicle contact movements while participating in a special forces training exercise during Exercise Flintlock 2018 in Agadez, Niger, April 18, 2018. U.S. forces based in the Nigerien capital of Niamey are moving to Agadez. (DoD Photo)

A delegation of U.S. officials arrived in the Nigerien capital of Niamey on Thursday to discuss the withdrawal of some 1,000 troops from the country, bringing an end to the largest U.S. military presence in a region that has come to be regarded as the global epicenter of Islamist violence.

The withdrawal at the request of the country’s ruling military junta, which seized power in a coup last July, comes despite significant diplomatic efforts by Biden administration officials to maintain the two U.S. bases in the country and to nudge Niger back toward civilian rule during a series of contentious meetings in Washington and Niamey.

The drawdown follows the withdrawal of French troops from the country late last year, as a rash of military coups across the Sahel have upended Western counterterrorism efforts and opened the door for the deployment of Russian mercenaries.

Read the rest of the story at FP, here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
