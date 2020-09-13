There’s Still Work to Be Done to Avoid the Next 9/11, Say Commission Leaders

COVID, economic pain, racial injustice, law and order are all topics in the presidential campaign. Not terrorism. It was also absent in the election year before the 9/11 attacks. We neglect the topic of terrorism at our peril.

The bipartisan 9/11 Commission’s recommendations, carried out by both Republican and Democratic administrations, made our country safer. Our government carried the fight to al-Qaida and ISIS, hardened and pushed out borders, rendered the homeland inhospitable for terrorists, and shared immense amounts of information.

Yet counterterrorism policy is also a victim of its own success. Other threats — think adversary Great Powers — are rising in priority and now claim greater attention and resources.

