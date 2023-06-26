Third High-Level Conference of Heads of Counterterrorism Agencies Concludes with Calls for Reinvigorating Multilateralism

The Third High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States organized by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) concluded Tuesday in New York. Held under the theme of “Addressing Terrorism through Reinvigorated Multilateralism and Institutional Cooperation”, the two-day event presented an opportunity to exchange experiences and discuss critical thematic issues in countering terrorism and preventing and countering violent extremism. More than 1000 participants representing 160 Member States, 23 regional and international organizations, 23 United Nations entities, as well as 135 institutions from academia, civil society, and private sector attended the conference in person.

In line with the Secretary-General’s vision for a reinvigorated, networked multilateralism, the Conference aimed to strengthen international and regional cooperation to address the complex and evolving terrorism threat as well as presented an important check-in for the forthcoming New Agenda for Peace, proposed by the UN Secretary-General in his report on Our Common Agenda.

Presenting the chair’s summary for the conference, Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, United Nations UnderSecretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, shared five initial conclusions and recommendations which were brought to the fore during the closing session.

First, he highlighted the importance of effective law enforcement mechanisms, including capacity building for law enforcement officials through technical assistance and institutional cooperation. “All Member States, International and Regional Organizations, private sector, and civil society partners need to join hands to ensure that critical capacity-building assistance is available for those who need it the most, especially in the extremely challenged and vulnerable regions of the world”.

A second key point emerging from the discussion is the centrality of Human Rights in the fight against terror. “Grounding our individual and joint actions in good governance, the rule of law, and the full realization of human rights is a precondition for successful and sustainable efforts to prevent and counter terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism,” said the Under-Secretary-General.

Identifying the need for gender mainstreaming as a third priority, Mr. Voronkov USG stressed that advancing gender equality and ensuring women’s meaningful participation are essential in our common fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Fourthly, he reiterated the need to place victims at the center of global counter-terrorism efforts and enhance solidarity with and support to victims of terrorism, building on the first United Nations Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism held in September 2022.

Lastly, speaking about Prosecution, Rehabilitation and Reintegration of foreign terrorist fighters and associated family members, Under-Secretary-General Voronkov encouraged Member States to strengthen their efforts in repatriating nationals from conflict zones. “More needs to be done to bring foreign terrorist fighters to justice, as well as address the comprehensive and complex issues faced by tens of thousands of individuals, especially children and women, stranded in camps and detention facilities in dire circumstances,” he said.

Calls for multilateral solutions and enhanced international cooperation emerged in all thematic discussions. “It is important that we convert this sentiment into practical plans” said the Under-SecretaryGeneral, to ensure that counter-terrorism strategies and measures are effective and reflect all communities, constituencies and voices. To achieve this, the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, the organization’s largest coordination framework, is helping countries implement the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and will continue to partner with regional organizations and foster joint planning and resource mobilization.

Participants also urged the international community to get ahead of the evolving terrorism threats based on xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, as well as the terrorist use of new and emerging technologies. Requests for new impetus to combat terrorism in Africa were accompanied by calls for more financial support for United Nations Counter-Terrorism efforts and capacity-building programmes to make them fit for purpose.

In consultation with partners, UNOCT will produce a detailed outcome report of the High-Level Conference in September 2023.

The Third High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States was the first part of the 2023 UN Counter-Terrorism week (“CT Week”), a biennial gathering of Member States and international counter-terrorism partners. CT Week continues for the remainder of this week with its line-up of 40 thematic side-events co-organized by over 95 stakeholders comprising Member States, intergovernmental organizations, UN Global Counter-Terrorism Compact entities, civil society, academia and faith-based organizations, from all geographical regions.

CT Week will conclude with the consensus adoption of the Eighth Biennial Review of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) resolution by the General Assembly following a Plenary meeting and General Debate (22-23 June). Since its adoption in 2006, the Strategy has provided a common blueprint for comprehensive and coordinated efforts to fight terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, at the international, regional, and national levels.

