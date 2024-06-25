The threat of a major terror event taking place on U.S. soil is at a dangerously high level with big cities like New York City and Washington, D.C. most vulnerable to an attack, terror experts are warning.

It’s been over 23 years since nearly 3,000 people perished on 9/11, but even though surveillance and airport security has been beefed up, the world has changed considerably since then.

Technology has become cheaper and more advanced, the internet is lightning fast and America’s open border means millions of unvetted people from all over the world are now living among the general population and continue to pour in at record rates.

