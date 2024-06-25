90.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Counterterrorism

Threat of Major Terror Attack in Places Like New York City Dangerously High: Experts

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Manhattan Skyline aerial view evening sunset time, New York, USA. Beautiful view of Nw York skyline
(iStock Photo)

The threat of a major terror event taking place on U.S. soil is at a dangerously high level with big cities like New York City and Washington, D.C. most vulnerable to an attack, terror experts are warning.

It’s been over 23 years since nearly 3,000 people perished on 9/11, but even though surveillance and airport security has been beefed up, the world has changed considerably since then.

Technology has become cheaper and more advanced, the internet is lightning fast and America’s open border means millions of unvetted people from all over the world are now living among the general population and continue to pour in at record rates.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
U.S. Army Kills Senior Islamic State Official in Syria
Next article
Islamic State in Somalia Poses Growing Threat, U.S. Officials Say
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals