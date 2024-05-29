Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is calling out threats against this country’s election officials as “domestic terrorism.”

“One of the ways that I have been looking at this and addressing this is telling the really hard truth, and that is this: Threats against elections officials in the United States of America is domestic terrorism,” Fontes said in a Sunday interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He defined terrorism as “a threat or violence for a political outcome.” “That’s what this is,” Fontes said.

His remarks come as local election officials have expressed concerns about safety as the battle for the White House heats up heading into November.

