Three Arrested in London Under National Security Act on Suspicion of Assisting Russian Intelligence Services

Three people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged offences under the National Security Act, which is being led by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing in London

Counter Terrorism Policing London
(Photo: Counter Terrorism Policing London)

Three men aged 48, 45 and 44 have been arrested at addresses in west and central London. Searches are ongoing at these addresses as well as another address in west London.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of assisting a foreign [Russian] intelligence service, contrary to section 3 of the National Security Act (NSA), 2023 and they were taken to a police station in London.

The country to which the alleged offences relate is Russia.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “We’re seeing an increasing number of who we would describe as ‘proxies’ being recruited by foreign intelligence services and these arrests are directly related to our ongoing to efforts to disrupt this type of activity.

“Anyone who might be contacted by and tempted into carrying out criminal activity on behalf of a foreign state here in the UK should think again. This kind of activity will be investigated and anyone found to be involved can expect to be prosecuted and there are potentially very serious consequences for those who are convicted.”

The original announcement can be found here.

