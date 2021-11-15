Four Arrested Under Terrorism Act and U.K. Threat Level Raised After Explosion Outside Hospital

Four men have been arrested in Liverpool, U.K., under the Terrorism Act after an explosion at a hospital in the city center on November 14.

The explosion happened shortly before 11 a.m. in a taxi outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital. A large memorial service was scheduled to take place nearby at 11 a.m. to commemorate the fallen in the World Wars.

Investigations are ongoing but Counter Terrorism Police said the explosion went off inside the vehicle and was largely contained. It is believed that the passenger brought the device into the car with him when he was picked up at an address some ten minutes away, then detonated it as the taxi reached the hospital. The passenger died and the taxi driver managed to escape and has been treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police and other emergency services immediately attended the scene and Merseyside Police is supporting Counter Terrorism Police in the investigation. Merseyside Police said the three men arrested under the Terrorism Act remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Merseyside Police said in a statement that it will continue to liaise with community groups, community leaders, partner agencies and individuals in the coming days and weeks to make sure any concerns are addressed.

“There will also be an increased and visible police presence on the streets of Merseyside and I would encourage people to engage with my officers and raise any concerns they may have.

“It is also important that, at this very early stage, people do not speculate about what has happened. We will endeavour to update our communities as soon as we are able.”

U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel said the national threat level has been raised from Substantial to Severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. The change is a precautionary measure and not based on any specific threat.

Counter Terrorism Police said the increased threat level activates an enhanced police response that is tried and tested, to ensure that the U.K. is well prepared and protected. Some of this will be visible and involve police officers being deployed to certain places, events and locations, which the British public can expect to see over the coming days.