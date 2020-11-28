Three Men Convicted of Terrorism Offenses

Three men have been convicted of terrorism offenses in the U.K. following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command (CTC) with support from Counter Terrorism Police North West (CTPNW) and Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) into attack planning and the dissemination of extremist material.

Mohammed Tahir, 19 of Peterborough, pleaded guilty to one count of disseminating a terrorist publication.

Muhammed Saeed, 21 of Manchester, pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing an article in circumstances which give rise to a reasonable suspicion that the possession is for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

Mohamed Ismail, 23 of north London, pleaded guilty to two counts of disseminating a terrorist publication.

All three have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on a date in early 2021.

Read more at the Metropolitan Police

