Three Percenters, Neo-Nazi Group Added to Canada’s Terrorist List

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has added to the federal government’s list of terrorist entities the Three Percenters movement — an anti-government group with a known presence in Canada that was linked to a recent bomb plot in the U.S.

It’s one of four organizations added Friday to the Criminal Code’s list of terrorist entities in an attempt to prevent them from accessing financial support.

The Three Percenters — named after a contentious theory that only three per cent of Americans took up arms and served in George Washington’s Colonial Army in the American Revolution against the British — say their main goals are to protect the right to bear arms, defend against an “overreaching government” and “push back against tyranny.”

