Top 5 Tips From the FBI: What to Do If You Suspect Terrorism

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon

A recent FBI and National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) document highlights the critical role everyday bystanders play in preventing terrorism and targeted violence, and what you can do if you spot something concerning.

Based on data from 150 adjudicated cases of Sunni violent extremists, the study found that 75% of cases involved at least one bystander who noticed warning signs. However, in more than half of these cases, those bystanders did not take action. The consequences of inaction are stark: people who showed concerning behavior and were not reported were 16 times more likely to become active shooters compared to those whose behaviors were flagged to authorities.

Here are the FBI’s top recommendations on what to do if you suspect someone may be on a path to violence:

1. Know the Signs

Bystanders often observe behavior changes first. These include:

  • Mental health deterioration
  • Increased isolation or online activity
  • Sudden shifts in religiosity or personal hygiene
  • Obsession with weapons or violence
  • Suicidal thoughts or behaviors

2. Understand Who Observes What

Different people notice different signs:

  • Family members (41%) tend to see early radicalization behaviors.
  • Peers (39%) are more likely to see efforts to mobilize or recruit.
  • Community figures (15%) notice verbal expressions of extremism.
  • Strangers (5%) may witness suspicious purchases or actions—and are the most likely to report them.

3. Overcome Reporting Barriers

Many people hesitate to report due to:

  • Fear of being wrong or overreacting
  • Loyalty to the subject
  • Distrust of law enforcement
    The FBI emphasizes that it’s better to report and be wrong than stay silent and risk harm.

4. Report Safely and Anonymously

The FBI encourages reporting via:

Each FBI field office also has a Threat Management Coordinator (TMC) trained to handle these concerns, supported by the FBI Behavioral Threat Assessment Center.

5. Support Matters

Law enforcement and social services are encouraged to:

  • Use empathetic approaches with stressed bystanders
  • Provide parents with support groups
  • Expand outreach on online threats and propaganda
  • Build partnerships with trusted community members

Bystanders aren’t just witnesses, they can be the key to preventing the next attack. Even small actions, making a call, voicing a concern, can make a major difference.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

