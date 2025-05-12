A recent FBI and National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) document highlights the critical role everyday bystanders play in preventing terrorism and targeted violence, and what you can do if you spot something concerning.

Based on data from 150 adjudicated cases of Sunni violent extremists, the study found that 75% of cases involved at least one bystander who noticed warning signs. However, in more than half of these cases, those bystanders did not take action. The consequences of inaction are stark: people who showed concerning behavior and were not reported were 16 times more likely to become active shooters compared to those whose behaviors were flagged to authorities.

Here are the FBI’s top recommendations on what to do if you suspect someone may be on a path to violence:

1. Know the Signs

Bystanders often observe behavior changes first. These include:

Mental health deterioration

Increased isolation or online activity

Sudden shifts in religiosity or personal hygiene

Obsession with weapons or violence

Suicidal thoughts or behaviors

2. Understand Who Observes What

Different people notice different signs:

Family members (41%) tend to see early radicalization behaviors.

(41%) tend to see early radicalization behaviors. Peers (39%) are more likely to see efforts to mobilize or recruit.

(39%) are more likely to see efforts to mobilize or recruit. Community figures (15%) notice verbal expressions of extremism.

(15%) notice verbal expressions of extremism. Strangers (5%) may witness suspicious purchases or actions—and are the most likely to report them.

3. Overcome Reporting Barriers

Many people hesitate to report due to:

Fear of being wrong or overreacting

Loyalty to the subject

Distrust of law enforcement

The FBI emphasizes that it’s better to report and be wrong than stay silent and risk harm.

4. Report Safely and Anonymously

The FBI encourages reporting via:

Each FBI field office also has a Threat Management Coordinator (TMC) trained to handle these concerns, supported by the FBI Behavioral Threat Assessment Center.

5. Support Matters

Law enforcement and social services are encouraged to:

Use empathetic approaches with stressed bystanders

Provide parents with support groups

Expand outreach on online threats and propaganda

Build partnerships with trusted community members

Bystanders aren’t just witnesses, they can be the key to preventing the next attack. Even small actions, making a call, voicing a concern, can make a major difference.