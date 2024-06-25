90.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Counterterrorism

Top U.S. General in Iraq Looks Back on the Legacy and Lessons of the Attack on ‘Tower 22’

The commanding general of Operation Inherent Resolve, Maj. Gen. Joel “JB” Vowell, talked to Task & Purpose about the January attack in Jordan that killed three soldiers.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Military Dog Tags on American Flag and fatigues
(iStock Photo)

The headquarters of Operation Inherent Resolve maintains two memorials to troops killed since 2014 in the fight against ISIS. One is a mural of pictures that the OIR staff walks past each day in the Baghdad headquarters, including three soldiers killed in the so-called “Tower 22” attack in January, Sgt. Kennedy L. Sanders, Sgt. Breonna Moffett, and Staff Sgt. William Rivers.

The second is a ring of dogtags, one for each fallen member of the force.

In an interview with Task & Purpose, OIR commander Army Maj. Gen. Joel “JB” Vowell said the deaths of the three soldiers have informed much of the command’s daily operations since.

Read the rest of the story at Task & Purpose.

 

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
