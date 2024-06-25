The headquarters of Operation Inherent Resolve maintains two memorials to troops killed since 2014 in the fight against ISIS. One is a mural of pictures that the OIR staff walks past each day in the Baghdad headquarters, including three soldiers killed in the so-called “Tower 22” attack in January, Sgt. Kennedy L. Sanders, Sgt. Breonna Moffett, and Staff Sgt. William Rivers.

The second is a ring of dogtags, one for each fallen member of the force.

In an interview with Task & Purpose, OIR commander Army Maj. Gen. Joel “JB” Vowell said the deaths of the three soldiers have informed much of the command’s daily operations since.

Read the rest of the story at Task & Purpose.