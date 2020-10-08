Treasury Sanctions Eighteen Major Iranian Banks

Today, the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, identified the financial sector of the Iranian economy pursuant to section 1(a)(I) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, which authorizes Treasury to sanction any Iranian financial institution. Subsequently, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned eighteen major Iranian banks. As part of this action, OFAC sanctioned sixteen Iranian banks for operating in Iran’s financial sector and one bank for being owned or controlled by a sanctioned Iranian bank. Additionally, today’s action includes the designation of an Iranian military-affiliated bank under Treasury’s counter-proliferation authority.

“Today’s action to identify the financial sector and sanction eighteen major Iranian banks reflects our commitment to stop illicit access to U.S. dollars,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “Our sanctions programs will continue until Iran stops its support of terrorist activities and ends its nuclear programs. Today’s actions will continue to allow for humanitarian transactions to support the Iranian people.”

Treasury’s action was taken pursuant to E.O. 13902, which provides authority to identify and impose sanctions on key sectors of Iran’s economy in order to deny the Iranian government financial resources that may be used to fund and support its nuclear program, missile development, terrorism and terrorist proxy networks, and malign regional influence. Treasury also sanctioned one bank pursuant to E.O. 13382, which provides authority to impose sanctions on proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their supporters.

The action under E.O. 13902 does not affect existing authorizations and exceptions for humanitarian trade, which remain in full force and effect for these seventeen banks. This action also does not affect activities subject to a State Department-issued waiver or exception, or activities subject to an OFAC general or specific license.

