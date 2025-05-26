60 F
Treasury Sanctions High-Ranking Members of Foreign Terrorist Organization Cartel Del Noreste

The Cartel Engaged in Drug and Arms Trafficking, as well as Deadly Violence, 2022 Attack on U.S. Consulate

CDN medallion possessed by members of the arms trafficking conspiracy. (Photo: Department of the Treasury)

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned two high-ranking members of the Mexico-based Cartel del Noreste (CDN), formerly known as Los Zetas, according to a press release on May 21.

CDN, one of the most violent drug trafficking organizations in Mexico and a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), exerts significant influence over the border region, especially near the Laredo/Nuevo Laredo point of entry. The Treasury stated: “These sanctions underscore our commitment to target CDN and other violent cartels involved in drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms trafficking, and other heinous crimes that are endangering the American people.”

“In working toward the total elimination of cartels to Make America Safe Again, the Trump Administration will hold these terrorists accountable for their criminal activities and abhorrent acts of violence,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “CDN and its leaders have carried out a violent campaign of intimidation, kidnapping, and terrorism, threatening communities on both sides of our southern border.  We will continue to cut off the cartels’ ability to obtain the drugs, money, and guns that enable their violent activities.”

This action was coordinated with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This action was also closely coordinated with Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit, Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera.

The action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059, which targets the proliferation of illicit drugs and their means of production, and pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists and their supporters.

The original announcement can be found here.

