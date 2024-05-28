63.1 F
Counterterrorism

Trial of Idaho Man Accused of ISIS-Related Attack Delayed to 2025

Alexander Scott Mercurio

The trial of Alexander Scott Mercurio, an 18-year-old from Idaho accused of planning an ISIS-related attack in Coeur d’Alene, has been postponed until next year. Initially scheduled to commence on May 28, 2024, the jury trial will now begin on May 5, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Coeur d’Alene.

Mercurio was arrested in early April on charges of “attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS,” according to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. Court documents reveal that Mercurio pledged allegiance to ISIS and intended to use knives, firearms, and fire to carry out his planned attack.

The affidavit states that Mercurio acquired butane canisters and a metal pipe and had planned to “harm his father and acquire firearms” for the attack. Days before the planned assault, he recorded a statement declaring his allegiance to ISIS.

During a search of Mercurio’s parents’ home, police discovered items consistent with his planned attack, including handcuffs, a folding saw, head coverings, two canisters of butane fuel, and a machete.

Mercurio entered a plea of ‘not guilty’ during his hearing on April 10. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

The period from Mercurio’s arraignment on April 10, 2024, to the new trial date is considered excludable under the Speedy Trial Act, according to online court documents.

