Key Takeaways:

Houthi Attacks Disrupt Global Trade: Since 2023, attacks have caused a 60% drop in commercial traffic through the Red Sea, forcing many ships to take longer, costlier routes around Africa.

Shipping disruptions have , added in fuel costs, and rerouted . U.S. Military Response: Since 2023, 174 attacks on U.S. warships and 145 attacks on commercial vessels have led to decisive U.S. Navy interventions to counter Houthi threats.

Since 2023, and have led to decisive to counter Houthi threats. White House Statement: President Trump reaffirms that no terrorist force will prevent American and allied ships from sailing international waters, pledging continued military action and economic measures to secure trade.

The Trump administration has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting global commerce and national security, citing recent actions taken to deter Houthi attacks on commercial and naval vessels in the Red Sea, Suez Canal, and Gulf of Aden. According to a March 15, 2025, White House article, President Trump has taken decisive steps to counter the sustained disruption caused by the Houthis, a militant group in Yemen, whose attacks have severely impacted global shipping and U.S. interests.

Shipping Disruptions and Economic Impact

The Houthis have significantly disrupted global trade routes, causing ripple effects across international markets. A 2024 Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report detailed a dramatic decline in shipping through the Red Sea—a critical passage for commerce between Europe and Asia.

Before the attacks began, an estimated 25,000 merchant ships transited the Red Sea annually. That number has since plummeted to 10,000.

U.S. imports, including consumer goods, automobiles, and agricultural exports, have been rerouted due to the heightened risk.

Since November 2023, Houthi militants have used missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to attack commercial vessels, including the seizure of the M/V Galaxy Leader.

An estimated 75% of U.S.- and UK-affiliated vessels have been forced to reroute around Africa, adding an average of 10 extra days to each journey and increasing fuel costs by nearly $1 million per voyage.

Shipping disruptions contributed to a 0.6% to 0.7% increase in global consumer goods inflation in 2024.

Global Trade Disruptions and Allied Response

The Red Sea serves as a primary corridor for trade between Europe and Asia, with 95% of ships traveling between these regions typically passing through it. However, Houthi aggression has forced 60% of EU-affiliated vessels to take longer routes, impacting trade and increasing costs for European nations.

The Houthis have also attacked U.S. warships 174 times and commercial vessels 145 times since 2023, prompting a stronger military response from the U.S. Navy.

Escalating Houthi Attacks on U.S. and Allied Ships

Since October 2023, the Houthis have repeatedly targeted U.S. Navy warships and commercial vessels, prompting direct engagement from U.S. forces.

Key Attacks in 2023

October 19, 2023: The USS Carney intercepted multiple missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas, preventing potential damage.

November 19, 2023: The Houthis seized the M/V Galaxy Leader, holding the multinational crew hostage for over a year.

December 3, 2023: Houthi forces launched missiles and drones targeting three commercial ships. The USS Carney intercepted three drones in response.

December 16, 2023: The USS Carney destroyed 14 Houthi drones, preventing an attack on military and commercial vessels.

December 26, 2023: The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS Gravely responded to distress calls from the Maersk Hangzhou, sinking three Houthi attack boats.

December 30, 2023: The Houthis launched anti-ship ballistic missiles at the USS Gravely, but the destroyer successfully intercepted them.

Escalation in 2024

January 10, 2024: A massive Houthi missile and drone attack on U.S. and UK naval forces was successfully neutralized.

January 15, 2024: The U.S.-owned M/V Gibraltar Eagle was struck by a Houthi missile.

January 17, 2024: The cargo ship Genco Picardy was hit by a drone strike in the Gulf of Aden.

January 26, 2024: A Houthi missile attack on the British-linked Marlin Luanda oil tanker caused an onboard fire.

August 21, 2024: The Houthis attacked the Greek-flagged oil tanker M/V Sounion, causing a months-long oil spill response.

November 11, 2024: The USS Spruance and USS Stockdale intercepted a Houthi barrage of drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.|

U.S. Commitment to Securing Global Commerce

The White House emphasized that no terrorist force will prevent American and allied commercial and naval vessels from navigating international waters. President Trump has reiterated that protecting global trade and national security remains a top priority, particularly as U.S. forces continue to counter maritime threats in the Red Sea and beyond.

With ongoing military operations, closer coordination with international allies, and firm policy measures, the administration aims to restore stability to global shipping lanes and prevent further economic disruptions caused by Houthi aggression.