Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Trump Administration to End DHS Program Designed to Thwart Terrorist Attacks

The $18 million program aims to prevent lone-wolf attacks like the ones that recently occurred in Boulder, Washington, D.C., New Orleans and New York.

The Trump administration plans to eliminate a Department of Homeland Security terrorism prevention program that former government officials and experts say has helped thwart attacks in the United States. The DHS budget submitted to Congress last month cancels the $18 million terrorism prevention grant program, saying it “does not align with DHS priorities.”

“That line should be quoted after every future mass casualty event in this country,” said a current senior DHS official who declined to be named, citing fear of being fired.

Former DHS officials say they believe the modest program, which costs about 4% of the military’s marching band budget, has stopped violent attacks. It is designed to prevent a type of terrorism that has become increasingly common: lone-wolf attacks by individuals who are not members of an organized group.

Read the rest of the story at NBC News.

