Trump Fires USAID’s Top Watchdog After Reports of Billions Wasted, Including Educating Al Qaeda Terrorist

President Trump has fired the top watchdog for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) — just as details resurfaced that the controversial agency had bankrolled the college education of an al Qaeda terrorist with ties to 9/11 hijackers.

Paul Martin, who had served as the inspector general since 2023, was informed by a White House official via email Tuesday that his termination was “effective immediately.”

Martin wasn’t given a reason for his firing, a copy of the email shows. The White House wouldn’t comment on his termination.

