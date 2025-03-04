61.6 F
Trump Instructs Pete Hegseth to Loosen Constraints on Airstrikes and Military Raids

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers recorded remarks from his office at the Pentagon, Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza, DOD)

According to reporting by CBS News, President Donald Trump has lifted restrictions on U.S. military commanders, granting them greater authority to approve airstrikes and special operations raids beyond traditional battlefields. The move expands the range of potential counter-terrorism targets, U.S. officials familiar with the policy shift told the network.

According to CBS News, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a directive earlier this month that eases policy constraints and reduces executive oversight on airstrikes and special operations when he met with top military leaders from U.S. Africa Command in Germany. The network spoke with U.S. officials with knowledge of the policy shift.

Trump has frequently counted the U.S.-led coalition victory over the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria as one of the most consequential achievements of his previous administration.

