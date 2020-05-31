President Donald Trump disembarks Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Jan. 9, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Trump, Lacking Clear Authority, Says U.S. Will Declare Antifa a Terrorist Group

President Trump said on Twitter on Sunday that the United States would designate a group of far-left anti-fascism activists as a terrorist organization, a declaration that lacked any clear legal authority, as his administration sought to blame the group for violent protests across the nation over the weekend.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” Mr. Trump wrote.

The president has periodically criticized antifa, a contraction of the word “anti-fascist” that has come to be associated with a diffuse movement of left-wing protesters who engage in more aggressive techniques like vandalism.

Read more at The New York Times

