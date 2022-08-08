88.4 F
TTP’s Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani Reportedly Killed in Paktika Blast

Omar Khalid Khorasani has been targeted with a mysterious explosive device in eastern Afghanistan, according to Afghan officials.

A Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan member launches into a somersault over colleagues in "Prepare to Fight #4". (TTP video)

A vehicle carrying senior commanders of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including Omar Khalid Khorasani, has been targeted with a mysterious explosive device in eastern Afghanistan, according to Afghan officials and local sources.

“A vehicle reportedly carrying TTP Mohmand chief Omar Khalid Khorasani, aka Abdul Wali Mohmand, Mufti Hassan and Hafiz Dawlat Khan, was targeted in Sharki village, near Margha, in Bermal district of Paktika province,” one Afghan official told The Express Tribune.

All on board the vehicle were killed, he said without giving more details.

Read more at The Express Tribune

