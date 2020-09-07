Tunisian Knife Attack Kills and Wounds National Guard Officers

Attackers with knives killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another Sunday before three assailants were shot dead in a firefight, the security force said, labelling it a “terrorist” act.

The attack took place in the Tunisian tourist city of Sousse, the site of the worst of several jihadist attacks in recent years, where 38 people, most of them Britons, were killed in a 2015 beachside shooting.

“A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the centre of Sousse,” 140 kilometres (80 miles) south of the capital Tunis, said National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli.

