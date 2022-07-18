87.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, July 18, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismTerrorism Study

Twitter’s Failure to Enforce Its Policy Against Antisemitism

Twitter has taken some positive steps in the recent past. However, this report shows it has significantly more to do.

By Homeland Security Today

An investigation from ADL’s Center for Technology and Society (CTS) found Twitter did not remove over 200 blatantly antisemitic tweets accusing Jewish people of pedophilia, invoking Holocaust denial, and sharing oft-repeated conspiracy theories. To test Twitter’s enforcement of its policies on antisemitism, CTS reported 225 strongly antisemitic tweets over nine weeks through ongoing communications with the platform. Of the reported tweets, Twitter only removed 11, or 5% of the content. Some additional posts have been taken down, presumably by the user, yet 166 tweets of the 225 we initially reported to Twitter remain active on the platform.

The content ADL reported to Twitter were obvious examples of antisemitism as determined by our experts and our newly created Online Hate Index antisemitism classifier. We found examples of classic antisemitic tropes, such as myths of Jewish power and greed, and hate against other marginalized communities.

Twitter has taken some positive steps in the recent past. However, this report shows it has significantly more to do. Twitter must enact its most severe consequences and remove destructive, hateful content when reported by experts from the communities most impacted by such content.

Read more at ADL

Previous articleIdeological Nihilism and Aesthetic Violence: Mass Shooters and Online Antisocial Subcultures
Next articleISIS Planned Chemical Attacks in Europe, New Details on Weapons Program Reveal
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals