Two Charged with Terrorism in Iowa After Allegedly Attempting Vehicle Attack

Two Muscatine, Iowa, men have been charged with terrorism after allegedly attempting to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building early Sunday in which the Muscatine Police Department has called an ”intentionally targeted” attack.

According to a press release, Muscatine police arrested Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, for terrorism after the pair intentionally tried to drive a vehicle into the building at 4:51 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had become hung up on a brick planter prior to reaching the building and no one was injured in the attempt. Officers who were inside the building arrested both subjects at the scene.

Read more at Quad City Times