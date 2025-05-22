​Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim had spent the evening at an event dedicated to bringing together war-torn and politically divided regions of the world when a man with a gun killed the soon-to-be engaged Israeli Embassy staffers Wednesday.

The American Jewish Committee had been hosting an event at the Capital Jewish Museum aimed at bridge-building in the Middle East and North Africa. Lischinsky and Milgrim had exited the event when they were fatally shot around 9 p.m., according to Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, who shared news of the couple’s pending engagement.

A man who had been pacing back and forth outside the museum approached a group of four people and opened fire using a handgun, Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

