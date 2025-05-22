66.6 F
CounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Shot Dead Outside D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum

The suspect shouted "Free Palestine" as he was being arrested, law enforcement officials said.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky. (Photo: @IsraelinUSA via X)

​Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim had spent the evening at an event dedicated to bringing together war-torn and politically divided regions of the world when a man with a gun killed the soon-to-be engaged Israeli Embassy staffers Wednesday.

The American Jewish Committee had been hosting an event at the Capital Jewish Museum aimed at bridge-building in the Middle East and North Africa. Lischinsky and Milgrim had exited the event when they were fatally shot around 9 p.m., according to Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, who shared news of the couple’s pending engagement.

A man who had been pacing back and forth outside the museum approached a group of four people and opened fire using a handgun, Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

Read the rest of the story at NBC News.

